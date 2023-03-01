UrduPoint.com

'Pakistan Has Immense Potential For Research', UK Professor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 11:50 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :International research scholar of Central Lancashire university,United Kingdom, Dr.Ehtshaam-ul-Rehman on Thursday paid his visit to University of Sargodha to share the experiences of research and innovation among each other.

'Pakistan has immense potential for research and innovation,' the professor said in a meeting with Vice-chancellor University of Sargodha.

He said that after adopting a more integrated, comprehensive and globally approach of mind,people could unlock this potential and create a better future for all.

Dr.Ehtshaam said that he always felt pleasure when he visit Pakistan as the country was full of opportunities for inter disciplinary research that may have a significant impact on the students.

He urged that "we need to focus on research that was truly comprehensive and holistic".

Vice-chancellor Sargodha University Dr.Qaiser Abbas said that the university was a dynamic and vibrant institution which was dedicated to provide its students with a rigorous, challenging and rewarding academic experience.

He further said that Sargodha University was providing all sorts of facilities to students aimed to groom the research related skills among the students.

