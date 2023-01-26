UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Has Important Role In WCO: Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Pakistan has important role in WCO: Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon

Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon on Thursday said that Pakistan has an important role in the World Custom Organization (WCO). The efforts are being made for preparing the new generation to play the best role in trade and the country's economy, he said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon on Thursday said that Pakistan has an important role in the World Custom Organization (WCO). The efforts are being made for preparing the new generation to play the best role in trade and the country's economy, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony organized in the Customs House Quetta to mark International Custom Day. A large number of businessmen including officers were present in the solemn ceremony.

Abdul Qadir Memon said that Balochistan Customs collected 15 billion rupees in taxes every month saying that in Balochistan, the only trade was going on from Chaman. We need to open more points for the promotion of trade. Opening more border stations will increase trade, he said added that among our priorities was to open land border stations with Iran and Afghanistan for boosting of trade activities with an aim to decrease poverty in the area, he added.

He said that efforts were being made to provide more facilities to the business community.

On this occasion, Collector Customs Enforcement Samiul Haq and others said that the newly recruited officers and personnel in Customs were developed on modern lines.

He said that Customs Quetta takes action against illegal goods within its limits in the year 2022 while 1541 cases were resolved by Customs.

At the end of the ceremony, the Chief Collector Customs also distributed certificates to various officers including members of the Chamber of Commerce and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan World Quetta Business Iran Chaman Chamber Border Commerce From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits cardiac care unit, DHQ hospita ..

Commissioner visits cardiac care unit, DHQ hospital

4 minutes ago
 G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination of Ec ..

G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination of Economic Aid for Kiev - White Ho ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iq ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 90 doctors of Sindh imparted training under P ..

Over 90 doctors of Sindh imparted training under PLSP by AKU

9 minutes ago
 UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production ..

UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan again skips judge threatening case hear ..

Imran Khan again skips judge threatening case hearing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.