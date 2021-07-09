UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has Irrefutable Evidence Of Indian Involvement In Lahore Attack: FO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan has irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in Lahore attack: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday rejected Indian denial of involvement in the June 23, 2021 terrorist attack in Lahore as it had "irrefutable evidence of India's aiding, abetting and financing of this terrorist incident." The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, said in the past too, Pakistan had pointed out Indian state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

There was no doubt that the intelligence agency from across the border was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against Pakistan, he added.

He said Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who caught red-handed in March 2016, was the most familiar and undeniable face of India's state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

"Use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it culpable under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions," the spokesperson remarked.

He said it was the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorism against Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan's credentials in the fight against terrorism did not need endorsement by India. Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism perpetrated by Al-Qaeda, its affiliates and state-sponsored terrorism, he added.

He said Pakistan's sacrifices and its achievements in fighting terrorism had been recognized by the world.

"We call upon India to dismantle its terror infrastructure against Pakistan, arrest the perpetrators of the Lahore attack, and bring them to justice without any delay," the spokesperson said.

