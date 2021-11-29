Pakistan has lot for national, international tourists to explore its mythical landscapes

Australian Embassy Islamabad Monday organized a photography exhibition, named 'Mythical Landscapes' Captures by Australian photographer and blogger Gaynor Shaw at Satrang Gallery in Islamabad

According to the press release, sharing her experiences about the wonderful landscape of Pakistan with the participants and media persons, Gaynor Shaw who is also a wife of Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, said "After arriving in Islamabad two years ago, I knew I needed to tell a different, more positive story about Pakistan. I started this blog 'Postcards from Pakistan,' to share not just the photos but stories from my travels throughout Pakistan." Explaining her fascination with Northern Pakistan had started with her trip to the Northern areas of Pakistan, Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu.

She was captivated with the beauty and grandeur of these magical landscapes, which she captured through her lens in this series of photographs.

"I kept hearing locals and friends speak about the beauty of Gilgit Baltistan and the dramatic mountain landscapes. I knew that I had to visit and see this magical landscape for myself. My trip started in Gilgit, then on to Hunza, across to Skardu, Shigar, and ended in Khaplu. I came across stories of Shangri-la, myths and legends, and mountaineering heroes such as Ali Sadpara.

The descriptions I read of these breathtaking places do not do them justice, I hope my photographs do," Ms Gaynor Shaw added.

Speaking at the event, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw said, "Today's exhibition showcases the timeless beauty of a truly spectacular part of the world. I'm sure it will help build further the cultural connections between our two countries, as well as promote the colourful, vibrant and diverse culture of the region." "Art can often speak things that words cannot. It has a unique capacity to evoke emotions, to foster understanding and to connect people, including the people of Australia and Pakistan," the High Commissioner added.

Replying to a question posed by APP's journalist about the country's potential scope in tourism and international tourists, he said that this country (Pakistan) has lot more for international tourists to explore its immense beauty and wonderful natural landscape.

To another query about the upcoming visit of Australian cricket to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw said that Australian Cricket board and Pakistan Cricket Board in contact for the cricket series between two countries.

Soon, Dr Shaw said that the Australian cricket team would visit Pakistan.

Founder Director of Satrang Gallery, Asma Rashid Khan said, "Satrang Gallery has always strived to promote art and artists from different countries as we believe art and culture build the best bridges between people and places. We are honoured to be showcasing the works of Gaynor Shaw in Mythical Landscapes."