Pakistan Has Lot Of Potential In Science, Technology But Needs To Focus: Fawad Ch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:27 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said on Thursday that Pakistan possesses lot of potential in the field of science and technology now but it needs to keep focus in this field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said on Thursday that Pakistan possesses lot of potential in the field of science and technology now but it needs to keep focus in this field.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said unfortunately, Pakistan remained far behind in the science and technology field in South Asia and its main reason was that the then authorities' in the country did not pay proper attention towards it in the past.

He recalled the year 1960 during which science and technology field was at its peak adding that if that progress would have been continued then Pakistan might be enabled to create its proper place in the world of science today.

Minister further said, fortunately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is paying full attention beyond its capabilities to the technology works that had been introduced since 1960.

Because it was impossible to make progress in the future without science and technology so we have to play our constructive role in this field, he added.

