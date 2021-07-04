UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has Made Every Effort For Peace: Rehman Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Pakistan has made every effort for peace: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms Senator A. Rehman Malik Sunday said that Pakistan has made every effort for regional and world peace.

While addressing the diplomatic community in Islamabad, the senator said that he hopes the ambassadors serving in Pakistan know and recognize our sacrifices for international peace.

"Pakistan's sacrifices in the war on terror are greater than any other country in the world as we have sacrificed more 70,000 lives in this war," he added.

He said Pakistan's economy has suffered greatly due to war on terror and today's situation is because of this war.

Rehman Malik said that United States is leaving Afghanistan without withdrawal strategy which can prove detrimental to regional peace.

He said that it would have been better if the United States had formed an interim government before leaving Afghanistan.

Malik said that six months after the US withdrawal, he sees the Taliban government in Afghanistan. If the Taliban come under Indian influence, they will be used against China and Pakistan, he said.

He said that Pakistan has made every effort for world and regional peace but it is never been rewarded for its support and sacrifices.

Malik said even today, Pakistan is on the FATF gray list despite of addressing 26 points out of 27 while in addition six more points were given to be fulfilled.

He said that sadly rather to be removed from FATF grey list, US added Pakistan to its Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) list though allegation of recruitment of teenagers in the army is completely wrong and baseless but just victimization.

Malik said that age for all recruitments in armed forces is 18 while cadet colleges in every country of the world are aimed for educational purpose.

