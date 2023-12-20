Open Menu

Pakistan Has Made Unparalleled Contributions, Sacrifices In Fight Against Terrorism: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2023 | 01:01 PM

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terrorism: COAS  

General Asim Munir while interacting with a US Think Tank puts across Pakistan's perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir says Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism and will continue to fight till logical end, in line with the aspirations of people Pakistan.

During the interaction with members of prominent US think tanks and media during his visit to the United States, he put across Pakistan's perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

The Army Chief said Pakistan is a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geo-economic perspective and wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond, however, eschews Bloc politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.

General Syed Asim Munir highlighted that Pakistan desires to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through long term multi domain partnership.

He highlighted that his interactions during the visit to the US with Political and Military leadership have been very positive and forward looking for further strengthening the relationship.

The Army Chief also highlighted that Pakistan has stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades for ensuring regional stability and global peace and security.

Turning to Kashmir issue, the Army Chief stressed upon the need for resolution of Kashmir Issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the area.

General Syed Asim Munir also emphatically highlighted the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of two-state solution for enduring peace in the region.

