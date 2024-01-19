Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jalil Abbas Jilani says Pakistan's Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar was aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has emphasized that Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran.

In a telephonic conversation with Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, he said that Pakistan's Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar was aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran.

A day earlier, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists, responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

According to ISPR, the precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage.

Hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.

The ISPR further said Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistani citizens against acts of terrorism.

Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering. We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan.

Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries.