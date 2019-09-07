UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has Option Of Closing Air Space To Indian Flights: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:06 PM

Pakistan has a clear option to close its airspace to all Indian flights due to Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir against innocent Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan has a clear option to close its airspace to all Indian flights due to Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir against innocent Kashmiris.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan while addressing a press conference here at Press Club.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Merged Tribal Areas Ajmal Khan Wazir was also present.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said all flights coming to and from India could be denied using Pakistani airspace if India could not back down its activities in occupied Kashmir.

At present, the Indian foreign ministry had requested to use Pakistani airspace for Indian President's visit to Ice Land but we categorically told them they should not use our airspace.

"We are in consideration of closing our airspace," Ghulam Sarwar Khan added.

He said the government had raised voice in the UN Security Council against Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir and the prime minister was going to address the United Nations General Assembly to further highlight issue.

The federal minister said since August 5, 2019, Kashmir had been occupied by Indian forces, human rights were being violated there, 4000 leaders arrested and imprisoned in Kashmir.

He said the government was actively interacting with different countries on Kashmir issue.

He said Afghanistan was our Islamic brotherly country and we had good relations with them. Peace in Pakistan was subject to peace in Afghanistan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan concluded.

