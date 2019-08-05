Pakistan has option to challenge illegal Indian decision at ICJ, UNSC: Abdul Basit

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan High Commissioner in India , Abdul Basit Monday said Pakistan had the option to challenge the illegal Indian decision of Kashmir's special status at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

According to a private news channel, he said the India's so-called democracy had exposed its abominable face.

He said Atricle 370 of the Indian constitution, which gives special status to Kashmir, could not be abrogated by the Parliament of India or its government, adding the article could only be annulled by the Parliament of Kashmir.

Abdul Basit strongly condemned the atrocities and brutalities of Indian troops on innocent people of Kashmir.