UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Has Option To Challenge Illegal Indian Decision At ICJ, UNSC: Abdul Basit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:25 PM

Pakistan has option to challenge illegal Indian decision at ICJ, UNSC: Abdul Basit

Former Pakistan High Commissioner in India, Abdul Basit Monday said Pakistan had the option to challenge the illegal Indian decision of Kashmir's special status at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan High Commissioner in India, Abdul Basit Monday said Pakistan had the option to challenge the illegal Indian decision of Kashmir's special status at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

According to a private news channel, he said the India's so-called democracy had exposed its abominable face.

He said Atricle 370 of the Indian constitution, which gives special status to Kashmir, could not be abrogated by the Parliament of India or its government, adding the article could only be annulled by the Parliament of Kashmir.

Abdul Basit strongly condemned the atrocities and brutalities of Indian troops on innocent people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Parliament Democracy Government Court

Recent Stories

Emotional Steve Smith revels in Ashes centuries

2 minutes ago

Lyon bowls Australia to crushing win against Engla ..

2 minutes ago

Austria highest court ends row over Hitler birth h ..

2 minutes ago

July hottest month measured, 2019 set to be among ..

2 minutes ago

Senator urged Int'l community to take notice of In ..

2 minutes ago

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.