Open Menu

'Pakistan Has Over 29 Mln Smokers': Health Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM

'Pakistan has over 29 mln smokers': Health Expert

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Renowned health expert Dr. Muhammad Akmal Madni has said that over 29 million people were using tobacco in Pakistan, adding that the menace posed a threat to their overall health.

Talking to media persons here, he said, "The use of tobacco causes the spread of lung diseases, including lung cancer, cardio-vascular diseases, brain stroke, diabetes, and others.

"

“A large number of people were found infected with chronic diseases after using tobacco,” he said.

Referring to surveys conducted by different institutes, Dr. Madni said that 17 million people in Pakistan were cigarette smokers, adding that 12 million people used other types of tobacco, including huqqa, tobacco paan, gutka, biree, and mainpuri.

He lamented that some women were also found using tobacco. 

He urged people to avoid using tobacco in order to protect them from diseases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women Cancer Media From Million

Recent Stories

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

18 minutes ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

3 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

12 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

12 hours ago
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

12 hours ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

12 hours ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

12 hours ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

12 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan