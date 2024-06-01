'Pakistan Has Over 29 Mln Smokers': Health Expert
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Renowned health expert Dr. Muhammad Akmal Madni has said that over 29 million people were using tobacco in Pakistan, adding that the menace posed a threat to their overall health.
Talking to media persons here, he said, "The use of tobacco causes the spread of lung diseases, including lung cancer, cardio-vascular diseases, brain stroke, diabetes, and others.
"
“A large number of people were found infected with chronic diseases after using tobacco,” he said.
Referring to surveys conducted by different institutes, Dr. Madni said that 17 million people in Pakistan were cigarette smokers, adding that 12 million people used other types of tobacco, including huqqa, tobacco paan, gutka, biree, and mainpuri.
He lamented that some women were also found using tobacco.
He urged people to avoid using tobacco in order to protect them from diseases.
Recent Stories
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP leader for political harmony6 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead allegedly by her husband6 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 285,000 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 620 liters of substandard milk46 minutes ago
-
Desilting of major drains launched in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Elderly man killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Rubaba emphasises to support women entrepreneurs to create inclusive business environment11 hours ago
-
Reliable energy to save 175,000 lives, boost Pakistan's economy: UNICEF11 hours ago
-
PIO congratulates CPNE's newly elected office bearers12 hours ago
-
Big relief for public: PM orders reduction in petrol price by Rs 15.412 hours ago
-
Sardar Khetran condemns attack on BAP leader Khalid Khan Magsi12 hours ago