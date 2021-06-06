UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Has Planted Over A Billion Trees In TBTT Programme: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan has planted over a billion trees in TBTT programme: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that nation should feel proud that the whole world was appreciating 'Green Policy of Pakistan' and so far Pakistan has planted 1 billion trees in Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTT).

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held to mark 'World Environment Day' at Governor House here on Sunday.

He said that the reason for too hot weather was that we did not care our forests and cut them down.

The Governor said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan announced TBTT programme, then opposition was criticizing it, but now the whole world was acknowledging this initiative and also appreciating the Green Policy of Pakistan.

Governor Imran Ismail said, 'It is a time to feel proud for Pakistan.

' He said, 'We also planned for the Miyawaki forest.' The Governor said that Pakistan was moving towards plantation of Olive trees. It is such a vision, which will bear fruit after four to eight years.

Best plantation could be done in urban areas of the country and surveys have already been carried out to this effect, he said adding hoped that Pakistan will compete with best Olive trees of the world.

The work on it has been started and over 2 to 3 lac saplings have been planted as well we are moving successfully towards our plan.

He said timber mafia has damaged the trees and KP,Punjab governments have taken steps against these mafias.

He said that it was his desire that the Sindh government should plant trees in the province as plantationis being carried out in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Tsunami Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Sunday Government Best Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

25 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

25 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

25 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

25 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

54 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.