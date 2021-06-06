Pakistan has planted over a billion trees in TBTT programme: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that nation should feel proud that the whole world was appreciating 'Green Policy of Pakistan' and so far Pakistan has planted 1 billion trees in Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTT).

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held to mark 'World Environment Day' at Governor House here on Sunday.

He said that the reason for too hot weather was that we did not care our forests and cut them down.

The Governor said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan announced TBTT programme, then opposition was criticizing it, but now the whole world was acknowledging this initiative and also appreciating the Green Policy of Pakistan.

Governor Imran Ismail said, 'It is a time to feel proud for Pakistan.

' He said, 'We also planned for the Miyawaki forest.' The Governor said that Pakistan was moving towards plantation of Olive trees. It is such a vision, which will bear fruit after four to eight years.

Best plantation could be done in urban areas of the country and surveys have already been carried out to this effect, he said adding hoped that Pakistan will compete with best Olive trees of the world.

The work on it has been started and over 2 to 3 lac saplings have been planted as well we are moving successfully towards our plan.

He said timber mafia has damaged the trees and KP,Punjab governments have taken steps against these mafias.

He said that it was his desire that the Sindh government should plant trees in the province as plantationis being carried out in the country.