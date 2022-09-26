Pakistan has potential to develop tourism resources into billion-dollar industry: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has the potential of developing its tourism resources into a billion-dollar industry through effective planning and its implementation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has the potential of developing its tourism resources into a billion-dollar industry through effective planning and its implementation.

The prime minister, in his message on World Tourism Day 2022, annually observed on September 27 under United Nation's umbrella, said that with dedicated efforts, Pakistan could become one of the most preferred tourist destinations in Asia where foreign and domestic tourists could enjoy the bounties of nature and rich cultural heritage in a most tourist-friendly environment.

"This year's theme of World Tourism Day "Rethinking Tourism" reminds us that Pakistan has the potential of developing its tourism resources into a billion-dollar industry through effective planning and its implementation... Our landmark initiatives in the field of tourism will play a greater role in improving the infrastructure and facilities for the tourists and thus boost tourism sector performance," he remarked.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and the provincial tourism departments would step up to the plate to unpack the tourism potential by providing tourist facilitation all over Pakistan.

"Let tourism become a source of socio-economic development and build the soft image of the country in the comity of nations... Let this World Tourism Day serve as a clarion call to double our efforts to present Pakistan as one of the great tourist attractions in the world," he said in his message.

The prime minister said that in the present globalised world, tourism had emerged as a catalyst for the economic development and growth of the countries. Its role in the creation of jobs and the livelihood opportunities for the people is well-documented, he added.

He viewed that a developing country like Pakistan could benefit immensely from the free flow of international tourists.

"Alhamdulillah, with the sincere efforts of the government institutions, the pandemic situation in the country has improved manifolds, resulting in the increase in foreign investments in all sectors, including tourism," he commented.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the resumption of economic activities offered immense opportunities to make up for the losses. He said Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with huge tourism potential complemented by diversity and richness of cultures and languages as well as warm hospitality of its people.