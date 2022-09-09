Pakistan has potential to generate 3,408,000 MW through indigenous resources

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan has huge potential to generate 3,408,000 MW electricity from indigenous resources, including hydro, wind, solar, bagasse and coal.

The estimated potential from hydro stood at 60,000 MW, wind 346,000 MW, solar 2,900,000 MW, bagasse 2,000 MW and coal 100,000 MW, official sources told APP on Friday.

They said hydro resources were mainly located in the northern parts of the country, from where the mighty Indus River originated while other rivers and tributaries joined it on way to the Indian Ocean.

The Indus River had the power generation potential of 39,717 MW, Jhelum River 5,624 MW, Swat River 1,803 MW, Kunhar River 1,480 MW, Kandiah River 1,006 MW, Punch River 462 MW and other rivers 9,704 MW, the sources added.

Indigenous coal resources, they said, were present in Thar in the Sindh province while wind and solar resources were mainly located in Balochistan, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

