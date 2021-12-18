UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Has Potential To Produce 50,000watt Electricity From Water: President

Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:05 PM

President Dr. Arif Ali on Saturday said that Pakistan has a tremendous potential to produce 50,000 watt electricity from water

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Ali on Saturday said that Pakistan has a tremendous potential to produce 50,000 watt electricity from water.

Addressing a launch event of Mechanical Field Support (MFS) Pakistan at Governor house, Karachi, the President said Pakistan wishes to quickly go for renewable energy.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the renewable energy like wind and solar are not round-the-clock producers of the electricity.

He said that the baseline for supplying the energy is still the thermals either based on coal or oil.

He said that we are paying very high cost for electricity and hoped that with the better planning all systems would improve.

He further said that poor planning should not be part of governments.

While congratulating the MFS, he said that it is a welcoming change that a service industry being established by which can help Pakistan to acquire a unique position in the region.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that a new service industry is coming into existence.

He said that Pakistan has a huge number of the youth, which is being gradually channeled towards science, technology, engineering and mathematics, that the world needs desperately.

He further said that the government was focused to provide skills to the manpower and education at the lowest and higher levels in the country.

