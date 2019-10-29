UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has Rich Multi-cultural Heritage, President Tells Thai Monk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan had a rich multi-cultural heritage and there were various Gandhara heritage sites all over the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan had a rich multi-cultural heritage and there were various Gandhara heritage sites all over the country.

He was talking to The Most Venerable Arayawangso, Thai Monk, who along with a 15-member delegation from Thailand called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

� The President highlighted the opening of Kartarpur corridor and facilitation being extended by the Government to religious pilgrims and tourists.

The delegation thanked the President for the hospitality extended by the Government of Pakistan and hoped that the visit would encourage tourists from Thailand and other countries to visit Pakistan and study its ancient Gandhara civilization.

� The Most Venerable Arayawangso, Thai Monk, along with a 15-member delegation from Thailand was on a 5-day visit to Pakistan.

The delegation will visit heritage sites in Pakistan including Takht Bhai, Peshawar Museum, Taxila Museum, Bhamala and Haripur.

