Open Menu

Pakistan Has Special Place In China’s Foreign Policy, Says Senior Chinese Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan has special place in China’s foreign policy, says senior Chinese minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) China’s Minister of Central Committee of the International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao on Friday said as its “iron brother and time-tested friend”, China accorded a special place to Pakistan in its foreign policy and desired to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The senior Chinese leader expressed these views in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held here in Islamabad.

Liu expressed satisfaction at the steady pace of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said China would extend full cooperation to Pakistan for the timely implementation of all ongoing and new CPEC projects.

He also lauded the political parties of Pakistan for their steadfast support to CPEC and China-Pakistan friendship.

He reiterated China’s keen desire to further enhance linkages between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated the positive contribution of CPEC to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and progress and prosperity.

He underscored that as the flagship project of President China’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC had led to major transformation in energy security.

Lauding the unanimous political consensus on CPEC in the two countries, Dar expressed Pakistan’s firm resolve to building upon the achievements of CPEC and for its high quality development in its Phase-II.

The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level engagements and to further enhance communication on important regional and global issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister China Ishaq Dar Road CPEC Progress All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

17 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

1 hour ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

5 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

13 hours ago
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

13 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

13 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

13 hours ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

13 hours ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

13 hours ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan