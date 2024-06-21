Pakistan Has Special Place In China’s Foreign Policy, Says Senior Chinese Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) China’s Minister of Central Committee of the International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao on Friday said as its “iron brother and time-tested friend”, China accorded a special place to Pakistan in its foreign policy and desired to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.
The senior Chinese leader expressed these views in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held here in Islamabad.
Liu expressed satisfaction at the steady pace of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said China would extend full cooperation to Pakistan for the timely implementation of all ongoing and new CPEC projects.
He also lauded the political parties of Pakistan for their steadfast support to CPEC and China-Pakistan friendship.
He reiterated China’s keen desire to further enhance linkages between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated the positive contribution of CPEC to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and progress and prosperity.
He underscored that as the flagship project of President China’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC had led to major transformation in energy security.
Lauding the unanimous political consensus on CPEC in the two countries, Dar expressed Pakistan’s firm resolve to building upon the achievements of CPEC and for its high quality development in its Phase-II.
The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level engagements and to further enhance communication on important regional and global issues.
