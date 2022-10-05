Pakistan has strong, exemplary relations with Arab countries: Ashrafi

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said Pakistan's relations with the Arab countries were strong and exemplary as Pakistan has a prominent place in the Islamic world

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council told APP that Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa's visit to Pakistan was an explicit demonstration of Pak-Saudi relations and an affectionate expression of the Ulema and scholars of the Islamic world towards Pakistan.

He said the MWL secretary general during his visit would meet with the president, prime minister, National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman, Punjab chief minister, governor and important religious and political leaderships of the country and also attend the International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference as a chief guest.

He would also pay a visit to Lahore during his stay in the country, Ashrafi added.

He said, "The arrival of Pakistan's great friend is a great joy and pleasant moment for the state and its people." Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa was visiting Pakistan along with a high-level delegation, he said adding the recent visit of MWL secretary general to Pakistan had been scheduled on the special instructions of Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and on the invitation of Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Ashrafi said the secretary general would make an important announcement on the flood situation in the country in view of the relief activities.

Appreciating his valuable services as the MWL secretary general, he said Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa played a commendable role for eliminating Islamophobia in the world and addressing the problems of the Islamic world.

