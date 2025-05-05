Pakistan has suffered most from terrorism: NA Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that Pakistan has suffered the most from terrorism, sacrificing over 90,000 lives, and once again offered an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Chairing the National Assembly session, the Speaker informed the House that the Pahalgam incident was discussed in the House business Advisory Committee meeting.

He said members strongly condemned the attack and voiced serious concerns over Indian threats of a water blockade and military aggression following the incident.

He said that Pakistan’s position on the matter has always been clear and consistent, adding that the true facts behind the Pahalgam incident are well known to all.

Ayaz Sadiq also thanked members of the Senate for passing a unanimous resolution on the issue, calling it a reflection of national unity.

“Pakistan has been on the frontlines in the fight against terrorism and understands the pain of such tragedies better than any other country,” he said.

“No nation has paid a higher price in this war than Pakistan. We have repeatedly called for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, and the entire nation is united on this issue.”

