Pakistan Has Taken Off Towards Progress: Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s developmental direction was “clear and focused,” with rigorous progress
Talking to a private news channel, he said that exponential work were being made in critical sectors of economy including Information Technology, Agriculture, Maritime, Overseas Remittances, Mines and Minerals, and the Power sector.
He stated that the impact of these rigorous reforms would soon be visible to the public.
“Electricity prices have come down, economic indicators were improving, and record remittances from overseas Pakistanis reflect growing trust in the government's direction,” he added.
Dr. Chaudhry condemned what he described as a negative campaign by a certain political party aimed at discouraging overseas Pakistanis from sending remittances.
“Despite those appeals, overseas Pakistanis stood by the nation and rejected such divisive narratives,” he remarked.
Outlining a bold vision for the future, the minister said, “We aim to wipe out Pakistan’s entire debt in the next five to ten years and place the country among the ranks of developed nations.
“Pakistan has already taken off from the runway now it's time to determine the speed of progress, ” he added.
