Pakistan has varieties of precious gemstones deposits: RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A three-day exhibition of gems, jewellery and fashion organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce will be held from May 20 to22.

RCCI president Nadeem Rauf said in a statement said that the purpose of the exhibition was to develop the SME sector and to encourage local traders and industrialists to take the gemstone business forward.

He said that gemstone was the million-dollar export market, and this exhibition would help identify critical areas that hinder the promotion of this sector.

"No doubt gems sector is a hidden treasure of Pakistan, which requires govt patronage to take exports to new heights", he added.

Nadeem further added that Pakistan was blessed with varieties of precious gemstone deposits and ranked fifth among world countries having its largest reservoirs in the northwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and southeast of Balochistan.