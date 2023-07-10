Open Menu

Pakistan Has Vast Investment Opportunities In Various Sectors Including IT: Amin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque has emphasized the abundant investment opportunities available in the country across multiple sectors, particularly in Information Technology (IT).

In a statement, he said that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) is committed to extending comprehensive support and facilities to businesses and investors in various domains, including Incubation Centers, Software Technology Parks, Mobile Manufacturing, and the Telecom sector.

The minister's remarks highlight the government's recognition of the potential for growth and development in Pakistan's IT industry. With a skilled workforce, a growing digital infrastructure, and a conducive environment for technological innovation, Pakistan has become an attractive destination for investment in IT-related ventures.

The MOITT, under Syed Amin Ul Haque's leadership, aimed to foster a favourable ecosystem for businesses and investors by providing necessary resources, infrastructure, and assistance.

This includes establishing Incubation Centers that offer support, mentoring, and resources to startups, facilitating the growth of emerging technology companies.

Additionally, Software Technology Parks will be established to create specialized zones equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, encouraging the growth of software development and IT-enabled services.

Furthermore, the government is keen on promoting mobile manufacturing in Pakistan, aiming to attract investment in this sector. By providing incentives and facilities, the MOITT aims to establish a robust mobile manufacturing industry that contributes to local employment, reduces imports, and strengthens the country's self-sufficiency in technology.

The Telecom sector, a vital component of Pakistan's digital transformation, also receives significant attention from the MOITT. The government aims to support and facilitate telecom companies, ensuring an enabling environment for their operations and promoting further investment in expanding and improving the country's telecom infrastructure.

Syed Amin Ul Haque's announcement reinforces the government's commitment to promoting investment and fostering growth across multiple sectors, particularly in the realm of IT.

By offering comprehensive support and facilities, the MOITT aims to attract local and international investors, paving the way for technological advancement and economic progress in Pakistan.

