Pakistan has vast investment opportunities in hydel generation: Omar Ayub

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan has vast investment opportunities in hydel power generation adding that thousand of megawatts electricity could be generated by utilizing natural fast flow on River Indus.

Talking to the Ambassador of France Dr Marc Barety who called on him here, the minister said new Renewable Energy policy was being finalized which would help provide way to generated 75 per cent energy from our local resources.

The Minister said the share of RE in energy mix was being increased from existing 4 per cent to 30 per cent in order to promote cheap and environment-friendly energy in the country.

He said no increase in tariff was made for the general and lifeline consumers using upto 300 units per month.

The Ambassador said several French companies were working in Pakistan's energy sector and more other companies have shown their interest to invest in energy sector of Pakistan..