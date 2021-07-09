Pakistan has vast potential of hydle power generation: Shaukat Yousufzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power, the country was at the verge of default. The previous governments took 24 billion Dollars loans for 10 years and the PTI government has to pay it, he said while addressing a three-day National Youth Leadership Conference at Namali Maira Waterfall Galyat.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said Pakistan has vast potential of hydel power generation which can end the power crises in the country but no previous regime was interested to construct any dam and they only produced power through plants that were working on expensive furnace oil which is the real cause of inflation and shortage of electricity in the country.

He said that the past regimes of PPP and PML-N used Kalabagh dam for politics and if they were sincere with the country they could build many dams.

During only three years of the present government, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Momand and Shah Dams, in addition to starting many other power projects, the minister said.

Shaukat Yousufzai stated that today's youth was very intelligent, anyone who wanted to get involved in practical politics would be definitely welcomed. Youth is the future of this country and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the welfare of the youth and he has launched several schemes to facilitate the youth, he expressed.

At the same time, we have started projects such as provision of interest-free loans to the youth to ensure employment as the country's prosperity is correlated to success of the youth, the minister said and added that the government was focusing on the development of youth and environment.

The minister said that the Opposition was criticizing BRT but we have completed it and now 1.5 million people and students were using this service. Similarly, they also claimed corruption in the BRT project but they failed to prove it, he added.

He also said that the Billion Tree Tsunami was appreciated all over the world but the Opposition political parties were also criticizing the same without proof.