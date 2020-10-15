UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Have Made Compliance Of 21 Out Of 27 FATF Recommendations, And Remained Committed To Engage With The Process And Expected A Good Outcome:Zahid Hafeez

Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:14 PM

As regards the meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) next week, Zahid Hafeez said Pakistan had made compliance of 21 out of 27 recommendations, and remained committed to engage with the process and expected a good outcome

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :As regards the meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) next week, Zahid Hafeez said Pakistan had made compliance of 21 out of 27 recommendations, and remained committed to engage with the process and expected a good outcome.

He expressed the hope that the FATF, in India's Mutual Evaluation to be held next February, would review involvement of 44 Indian banks in money-laundering and terror-financing.

About Indian propaganda against close Pakistan-China friendship, he said Pakistan strongly rejected "irresponsible and unwarranted statements" by the senior Indian leadership.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his recent remarks, had stated that Pakistan and China were deliberately creating border disputes with India.

"The Indian defence minister's statement demonstrates an inexcusable lack of self-awareness of RSS-BJP regime's self-serving narrative," he said.

Asked if the recent US air raids targeting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan would affect the peace process, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan had always maintained that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

"Reduction in violence is extremely important to ensure a sustainable peace," he said, urging all the stakeholders to pursue an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political settlement.

Regarding the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, he said India must cooperate with the Pakistani courts rather than insisting on its "insane" and "illogical" demands.

He recalled that Pakistan twice provided "unimpeded and uninterrupted" consular access to Jadhav, besides an offer extended for a third access as well.

On the Kartarpur Corridor, he said Pakistan had already started work on the bridge at Budhi Ravi on its side to facilitate movement of the Sikh community across the border. He,however, added,"The delay was on part of India." The 551st birth anniversary of Sikh spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak was scheduled for November 28-30, but India was using dilatory tactics to create hurdles at the Corridor - a true symbol of peace and manifestation of inter-faith harmony, he said.

As regards the US sanctions imposed on Iran this week, he said Pakistan believed in the policy of constructive engagement through diplomatic channels to resolve complex international issues instead of sanctions.

