Pakistan Have The Option Of Approaching ICJ On Kashmir Issue: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan have the option of approaching ICJ on Kashmir issue: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan could approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the recent move of India on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan could approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the recent move of India on Kashmir.

Pakistan would never tolerate the unilateral decision taken by India on Kashmir, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

If war was imposed on Pakistan, a befitting response would be given to India, he stated.

We are also approaching United Nations Security Council over issue, he said.

China was behind Pakistan on the matter of Kashmir, he said, adding the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had also issued declaration in favour of Kashmir.

In reply to a question about the US president's mediation offer on Kashmir, the minister said it was the success of the foreign policy of the government that President Donald Trump himself offered the role of mediation on Kashmir.

To a question regarding Afghanistan, he said stable Afghanistan would benefit both the US and Pakistan.

To another question, Fawad said the opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif had never talked about Kashmir.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, should avoid point scoring on the matter of national interest.

He, however said the Parliament was completely united on matter of Kashmir.

In reply to another question on halting trade with India, he said the government was working on many options.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was in touch with world leaders on Kashmir issue.

