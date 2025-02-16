Open Menu

Pakistan HC Attends Event In New Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistan High Commission in India Sunday participated in International Day 2025 at British school, New Delhi.

Traditional Pakistani cuisine known for its rich and vibrant flavours was served to visiting guests.

