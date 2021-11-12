UrduPoint.com

Pakistan HC For India Issues Around 3000 Visas To Indian Sikh Yatrees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:25 PM

Pakistan HC for India issues around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees to participate in the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Pakistan from November 17 to November 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees to participate in the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Pakistan from November 17 to November 26.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh Yatrees would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, said a news release received from New Delhi on Friday.

Visas to the Sikh pilgrims have been issued under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, which provides for the visit of 3000 Sikh pilgrims from India for the Birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Thousands of Sikh Pilgrims residing in countries other than India would also be visiting Pakistan to attend the event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken several initiatives for facilitation of Sikh pilgrims including the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The magnificent newly built Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex was a gift by the people of Pakistan and their leadership to the Sikh community from India and worldwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Visit New Delhi Nankana Sahib November 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

2 minutes ago
 Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afg ..

Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan Detained - Governor's ..

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral coope ..

Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral cooperation, Kashmir, Afghanistan d ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Government Submits Bills on Use of QR Code ..

Russian Government Submits Bills on Use of QR Codes to State Duma

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Co ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Council Coordinator for MENA reg ..

13 minutes ago
 Japanese Parliament to Hold Extraordinary Meeting ..

Japanese Parliament to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Budget on December 6 - Repo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.