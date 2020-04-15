Pakistan HC holds video conference with Pakistani students in Australia, takes them into confidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The High Commissioner in Australia on Wednesday held a video conference with the Pakistani students from all over Australia and apprised about the specific issues being faced by them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Commissioner took the student community into confidence about the measures being taken by the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Missions in Australia to mitigate the problems facing our students in the wake of this pandemic, a message received here said.

He enumerated the various steps already taken by the High Commission including taking up the relevant matters with the Australian government as well as the various universities across Australia where Pakistani students are enrolled.

Pakistani students will also be considered on priority for the evacuation plans that the Government of Pakistan has initiated, the High Commissioner informed.

The High Commissioner advised the Pakistani student's community to remain vigilant and abide by the rules and regulations put in place by the Australian government to get through this difficult time.

He also requested the student leadership to act in cohesion to help and guide those students who may have any specific needs.

The students who attended the video conference appreciated the efforts being put in by the Pakistani Missions in Australia under the leadership of the High Commissioner during these unprecedented times.