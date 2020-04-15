UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan HC Holds Video Conference With Pakistani Students In Australia, Takes Them Into Confidence

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan HC holds video conference with Pakistani students in Australia, takes them into confidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The High Commissioner in Australia on Wednesday held a video conference with the Pakistani students from all over Australia and apprised about the specific issues being faced by them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Commissioner took the student community into confidence about the measures being taken by the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Missions in Australia to mitigate the problems facing our students in the wake of this pandemic, a message received here said.

He enumerated the various steps already taken by the High Commission including taking up the relevant matters with the Australian government as well as the various universities across Australia where Pakistani students are enrolled.

Pakistani students will also be considered on priority for the evacuation plans that the Government of Pakistan has initiated, the High Commissioner informed.

The High Commissioner advised the Pakistani student's community to remain vigilant and abide by the rules and regulations put in place by the Australian government to get through this difficult time.

He also requested the student leadership to act in cohesion to help and guide those students who may have any specific needs.

The students who attended the video conference appreciated the efforts being put in by the Pakistani Missions in Australia under the leadership of the High Commissioner during these unprecedented times.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Student Guide May All From Government

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

31 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

46 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 hour ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in One M ..

6 seconds ago

Trump Has Not Asked Canada to Adjust WHO Contribut ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.