Pakistan HC in London holds seminar, photo exhibition to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Coinciding with the second anniversary of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan High Commission in London Thursday hosted a seminar and photo exhibition to mark Youm-e-Istehsal.

The seminar brought together a large number of British Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, academia and media persons in addition to eminent members of the British Pakistani community.

British Parliamentarians who participated in the seminar and addressed the audience, in person, or virtually, included Andrew Gwynne MP, Chair Labour Friends of Kashmir; Paul Bristow MP, Co-Chair Conservative Friends of Kashmir; Yasmin Qureshi MP, Chair APPG on Pakistan; James Daly MP, Co-Chair Conservative Friends of Kashmir; Imran Hussain MP; Lord Wajid Khan; Naz Shah MP; Khalid Mahmood MP; Imran Hussain MP; and Afzal Khan MP. Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International and Dr. Nazir Gilani, President JKCHR, as well as Councilors Yasmin Dar and Liaquat Ali, also spoke on the occasion.

Recorded video messages by Chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPKG), Debbie Abrahams MP and President Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan were also played on the occasion.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, seeking to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir were in clear violation of the UN Charter and international law, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission said.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the just struggle of the Kashmiris for self-determination as promised to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He stated that India was not just content with simply usurping rights of Kashmiris, taking away all freedoms and unleashing a reign of terror. It was systematically decimating Kashmir's cultural, social, political, demographic and economic distinctiveness.

Speaking on the occasion, President AJK, British Parliamentarians and Kashmiri leaders condemned ongoing human rights violations of the Kashmiri people by Indian occupation forces.

They termed Indian actions of August 5, 2019 and onward, illegal and in violation of the international law, and hence, demanded their unconditional revocation.

The speakers also called upon India to immediately end the siege of IIOJK, stop its egregious violations of human rights, and take steps for the full implementation of the relevant UNSC resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

They pointed out that the issue was no longer a bilateral one between Pakistan and India, but basically a matter of human rights. Failure of the UN to take action despite the lapse of 70 years was undermining the multi-lateral system's credibility, which was bound to carry grave repercussions.

The High Commission also held a day-long photo exhibition depicting the plight of the Kashmiri people, and the extent of their suffering. A large number of Kashmiris visited the exhibition and expressed their solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.