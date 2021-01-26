Pakistan HC In London Introduces "E-Katchehri" To Address Grievances Of Expatriates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission, London, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has decided to hold E-Katchehri on first Tuesday of every month at 2 pm to address the grievances of Pakistani community.

The High Commissioner for Pakistan would preside over the Katchehri and listen to the complaints of the community for their resolution, a press release issued by the High Commission in London on Monday said.

In this regard, an online registration system has been opened by the High Commission London on its website similar to the prevailing system of consular appointments prior to their temporary suspension due to the lockdown.

All members of the Pakistani Community having any complaint in relation to the services offered by the High Commission would be required to register at the appointment system with the provision of details of the complaint for necessary preparation before holding the E-Katchehri.

The complainants may like to register their complaints by clicking on the following link: http://phclondon2.org/appointments/BookAppointment Similar Katchehris would also be held in Pakistani Consulates in the UK (Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Bradford).

