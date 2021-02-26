UrduPoint.com
Pakistan HC In London To Hold Virtual Khuli Katchehri On March 2

Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan HC in London to hold virtual Khuli Katchehri on March 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :High Commissioner for Pakistan in UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan would hold the next Virtual Khuli Katchehri on Tuesday (March 2) to listen to the suggestions/complaints of the community remotely by Zoom.

Virtual Khuli Katchehri is an initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

In view of COVID-19 restrictions, the Khuli Katchehri is being done remotely via Zoom for which the registered applicants would be sent a link by email, a press release issued by the Embassy in London on Friday said.

It was reiterated that Virtual Khuli Katchehri was not an in-person appointment for National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Machine Readable Passport (MRP) or any other Consular service.

"We are aware of the difficulties faced by the Pakistani community in the UK due to lockdown and are trying our best to address them, keeping in view the guidelines of Public Health England," it added.

The community members facing any emergency were advised to contact the emergency number of the High Commission or send an email to the designated email address.

"In this regard, an online registration system for the Virtual Khuli Katchehri has been opened by the High Commission London on its website as per following link: https://phclondon.org/Virtual Khuli katchehri," the press release concluded.

