Pakistan HC in UK, Secretary of State for Wales discuss promotion of trade, investment ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan held a detailed meeting with the RT. Hon. Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales, during his visit to Wales on June 28, 2021.

The two sides discussed ways and means to promote trade, business and investment relations.

Enhancing mutual cooperation in other important sectors including health and education, too, came under discussion, a press release issued by the High Commission in London on Tuesday said.

The High Commissioner also extended an invitation to the Secretary of State to lead a delegation of Welsh businessmen to Pakistan to tap into unexplored and profitable business opportunities that the country offered.