UrduPoint.com

Pakistan HC Presents Calligraphy Artwork To Bangladesh Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 09:20 PM

DHAKA, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Amanul Haq, Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh here on Sunday and presented a gift of Islamic calligraphy artwork for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The calligraphy had been rendered by Asghar Ali, a Pakistani Naqqash of the Mosque of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawwarah, said a press release.

The Chief of Protocol Amanul Haq appreciated this gesture of the Pakistan High Commission and said that the artwork will be displayed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

