UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan HC Presents Credentials To President Of Bangladesh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:59 AM

Pakistan HC presents credentials to President of Bangladesh

The High Commissioner for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui presented his credentials to Honourable Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in an elegant ceremony held at the Presidential Palace (Banga Bhaban) this afternoon

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) The High Commissioner for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui presented his credentials to Honourable Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in an elegant ceremony held at the Presidential Palace (Banga Bhaban) this afternoon.

While presenting his credentials, High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, conveyed to the President the greetings and good wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed the desire of the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the cordial ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The President warmly welcomed the High Commissioner, felicitated him on his appointment and assured him his full cooperation and support in the discharge of his diplomatic responsibilities. The President fondly recalled his visit to Pakistan in 2011 as Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament and hoped that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh will further grow in the years ahead.

Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Masood Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mrs. Imrana Siddiqui and Mr. Kashif Jameel, Counsellor, High Commission for Pakistan, Dhaka.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Bangladesh Parliament Visit Dhaka Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts F ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

10 hours ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.