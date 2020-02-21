Pakistan HC presents credentials to President of Bangladesh

The High Commissioner for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui presented his credentials to Honourable Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in an elegant ceremony held at the Presidential Palace (Banga Bhaban) this afternoon

While presenting his credentials, High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, conveyed to the President the greetings and good wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed the desire of the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the cordial ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The President warmly welcomed the High Commissioner, felicitated him on his appointment and assured him his full cooperation and support in the discharge of his diplomatic responsibilities. The President fondly recalled his visit to Pakistan in 2011 as Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament and hoped that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh will further grow in the years ahead.

Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Masood Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mrs. Imrana Siddiqui and Mr. Kashif Jameel, Counsellor, High Commission for Pakistan, Dhaka.