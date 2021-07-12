UrduPoint.com
Pakistan HC Team Participates In Overseas Cricket Cup Tournament In London

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:33 PM

Pakistan High Commission London's cricket team participated in Pakistan Overseas Cricket Cup Tournament, played at the Osterley Cricket Ground London, on Sunday (July 11) and reached the final

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission London's cricket team participated in Pakistan Overseas Cricket Cup Tournament, played at the Osterley Cricket Ground London, on Sunday (July 11) and reached the final.

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan together with his spouse Ambassador (R) Leena Salim Moazzam and local Member Parliament (MP) Ms Ruth Cadbury attended the event besides the local fans of cricket, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday said.

The High Commissioner, who himself has played First Class Cricket in the past, was part of the High Commission's cricket team. Other teams included Bestway Group, UKPCCI and United Lawyers Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner thanked the organizers for making excellent arrangements for the match.

He said sporting events were a useful tool of public diplomacy and acted as bridges between communities.

The High Commission always encouraged sporting activities to bring different communities together, he added.

Ms Ruth Cadbury MP welcomed the teams to the local ground and said she was looking forward to more such healthy activities.

She said, among many other common interests, cricket bound our two peoples together.

Matches were followed by a prize distribution ceremony by the High Commissioner and Ms Ruth Cadbury MP.

