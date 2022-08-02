Pakistan HC to hold photo exhibition, seminar on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir in London

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan High Commission in London will organize a photo exhibition on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to be observed on August 5, with an aim to highlight egregious human rights abuses of the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The exhibition will be held in the Marquee Area of the high commission on August 5, 2022 at 11:30 am, according to a press release received from London.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan invited the Pakistani community and friends of Kashmir to visit the exhibition and express solidarity with the Kashmiris living under illegal Indian occupation for decades.

The exhibition will be followed by a Kashmir Seminar at the high commission, which will be attended by the British Pakistani parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, human rights activists and members of the civil society.



