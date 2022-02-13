UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Heading Towards Development Under PM's Leadership; Bashrat Raja

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Sunday said that country was heading towards development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a lunch ceremony organized by the Small Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his honour, the minister said that the promotion of business activities was the top priority of the Punjab government, and a policy was being devised with the consultations of all stakeholders to bring economic prosperity in the country.

Basharat Raja said that the business community was the backbone of the national economy and played an essential role in the country's development.

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was taking a personal interest in the timely completion of development projects in Rawalpindi while Chamber" s proposals would be included in the next provincial budget, he added.

President Small Chamber Sheikh Asif Idrees, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce(RCCI) Nadeem A. Rauf, Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Nadeem, Sheikh Hafeez and others were also present on the occasion.

