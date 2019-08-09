UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Heading Towards Development Under Prime Minister's Leadership: Aliya

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan heading towards development under Prime Minister's leadership: Aliya

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza Malik Friday said the country was heading towards development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza Malik Friday said the country was heading towards development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the opposition was making hue and cry just to divert attention from their corruption, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the accountability was carrying out against corrupts, looters and plunderers across the board without any discrimination.

Aliya Malik said the big stalwarts of both Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were confining in jail on corruption charges as they had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their regimes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jail Hue Muslim From Opposition

Recent Stories

Umm Al Quwain Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer ..

16 minutes ago

Crackdown against gas thieves in full swing in Pes ..

2 minutes ago

NAB challenges Sharjeel's release on bail

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 09 Aug 2019

2 minutes ago

Karachi Development Authority to celebrate Indepen ..

2 minutes ago

Weather turns pleasant after rain in Multan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.