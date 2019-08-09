(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) leader Aliya Hamza Malik Friday said the country was heading towards development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister

She said the opposition was making hue and cry just to divert attention from their corruption, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the accountability was carrying out against corrupts, looters and plunderers across the board without any discrimination.

Aliya Malik said the big stalwarts of both Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were confining in jail on corruption charges as they had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their regimes.