Pakistan heading towards economic stability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Pakistan was heading towards economic stability after a long time.

In a tweet, he said all economic indicators were positive and such political and economic stability was only possible due to confidence of people and institutions in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the opposition to cooperate with the government on electoral and judicial reforms.