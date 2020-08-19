UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Heading Towards Progress, Prosperity: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that tough situation was almost over and now Pakistan under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading towards progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that tough situation was almost over and now Pakistan under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading towards progress and prosperity.

In a statement, he said the PTI government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to overcome unemployment, poverty, price hike and other problems, besides provision of maximum facilities to the people.

He appreciated the two year performance of PTI government and said the country was facing multifaceted crises when PTI came into power. However, it had successfully overcome various problems.

He said the PTI government had made a huge cut in its own expenditures in addition to distributing Rs.

150 billion among poor people during coronavirus pandemic.

He said the PTI government had established shelter homes and started 'Langar Khanas' to facilitate the poor people whereas Naya Pakistan Housing scheme would also provide shelter to people.

He said that previous rulers failed in starting work on Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams but now the PTI government had started work on these projects in addition to reviewing agreements with PPIs to provide inexpensive electricity to the masses.

He said the PTI government had also established special economic zones in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Poor Naya Pakistan Progress Price Government Billion Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

8 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

3 minutes ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

3 minutes ago

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 tn in marke ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for online exams ..

6 minutes ago

Old man dies in Quetta clash

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.