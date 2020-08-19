Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that tough situation was almost over and now Pakistan under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading towards progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that tough situation was almost over and now Pakistan under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading towards progress and prosperity.

In a statement, he said the PTI government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to overcome unemployment, poverty, price hike and other problems, besides provision of maximum facilities to the people.

He appreciated the two year performance of PTI government and said the country was facing multifaceted crises when PTI came into power. However, it had successfully overcome various problems.

He said the PTI government had made a huge cut in its own expenditures in addition to distributing Rs.

150 billion among poor people during coronavirus pandemic.

He said the PTI government had established shelter homes and started 'Langar Khanas' to facilitate the poor people whereas Naya Pakistan Housing scheme would also provide shelter to people.

He said that previous rulers failed in starting work on Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams but now the PTI government had started work on these projects in addition to reviewing agreements with PPIs to provide inexpensive electricity to the masses.

He said the PTI government had also established special economic zones in the country.