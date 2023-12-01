Open Menu

'Pakistan Heading Towards Self Sufficiency In Maize Seed Production'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Pakistan's share in producing maize seed will rise from 50 to 70 percent within next five years in the world market leading to self sufficiency in the commodity, hoped CEO Kisan Saeed, Shafiq Ur Rehman.

Taking to APP here Friday, he informed that thirty years back, Pakistan used to import 100 percent seed while it had its 50 percent production share in world market now and will increase up to 70 percent within next five years.

He stated that maize had two crops named "Masoomi and Bharaiya" which were grown in summer and winter respectively.

He informed that a group of govt officials including Federal Seed Certification department DG, Director Registration and Plant Readers Breeders Rights Registry Registrar, Director and Deputy Director and others visited two farms in Multan the other day and appreciated our efforts in maize seed self sufficiency adding that ministry of food security is pondering over whether or not to introduce Genetically Modified Corn in the county .

The CEO noted that the annual production of maize went from six million tonnes to 10 million tonnes and added that per acre production had gone up-to 63 acre mound in last seven years from 45 mound.

He stated that they can reduce the period of production of maize to three or four years if govt supports them.

The visit was aimed at showing the officials that they were carrying Research and Development in a good manners.

