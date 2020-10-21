UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Heads Towards Right Direction, Says PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:14 PM

Pakistan heads towards right direction, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled the current status of country’s economy and expressed satisfaction that it is gradually improving.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan financially set on the right direction as the current account was surplus of $73 million during the last month.

Taking Twitter, Prime Minister said that Current Account was in surplus of $ 73 million during Sept, bringing surplus for 1st quarter to $792 million compared to the last year deficit of $1,492 mn.

He wrote: “Great news for Pakistan. We are headed in right direction finally.

Current Account was in surplus of $73 mn during Sept, bringing surplus for 1st qtr to $792 mn compared to deficit of $1,492 mn during same time last yr. Exports grew 29% & remittances grew 9% over previous month,”.

However, there was a mix reaction on his tweet about the rising economy as some appreciated the PM for making efforts to make the economy strong and others informed him about the rising inflation and price hike in the country.

