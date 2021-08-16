Pakistan Helping All Diplomats Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan Evacuate - Envoy to UN

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan is evacuating all diplomatic personnel who wish to leave Afghanistan through Pakistani territory, Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Pakistan is evacuating all diplomatic personnel who wish to leave Afghanistan through Pakistani territory, Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram told reporters on Monday.

"We are evacuating all diplomatic personnel who wish to evacuate and wish to come through Pakistan, all representatives of international agencies who have requested our help in being evacuated, and all other personnel who feel that they are in danger," Akram said during a briefing.

