Pakistan High Commission, Consulates in UK discontinue manual processing of visa cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Subsequent to the Government of Pakistan's decision to stop manual processing of visa cases from January 1, 2021, the High Commission of Pakistan in London on Tuesday announced that it will not entertain any manual visa application from February 1m, 2021.

Consulates General of Pakistan in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will also not entertain any manual visa application from 1st February 2021, a press release issued by the High Commission said.

"The Government of Pakistan decided to stop manual processing of visa cases from 1st January 2021. Therefore, all visa applications are required to be processed through online visa portal only at the following web address: www.visa.nadra.gov.pk," it added.