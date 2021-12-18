UrduPoint.com

Pakistan High Commission Hosts Annual Christmas Reception In London

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:14 AM

Pakistan High Commission London hosted the annual Christmas reception attended by the Christian and Muslim religious leaders, and the British Pakistani Christian community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission London hosted the annual Christmas reception attended by the Christian and Muslim religious leaders, and the British Pakistani Christian community.

Rt. Reverend Andrew Watson, Bishop of Guilford was the chief guest while Patricia Scotland, Secretary General Commonwealth; Bishop Michael Nazir Ali; Dr James Shera were also among the prominent participants.

In his address, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said that Christmas was a time to remember the life, and the sacrifices of Jesus and recall his universal message of compassion and humanity.

Appreciating their constructive role from the struggle for independence and in building a new nation state, the High Commissioner stated that the Pakistani Christians were very much part of Pakistan's rich cultural, spiritual and civilizational tapestry.

He further said that safeguarding minority rights was part of Pakistan's foundational ethos and the Government of Pakistan was fully cognizant of its responsibilities in this regard.

The high commissioner recalled that on Christmas Day, we also celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, reaffirming our commitment to his vision for a democratic polity, where all citizens enjoyed equal rights, regardless of their race, religion or creed.

The speakers shed light on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. They emphasized on promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue among civilizations for universal brotherhood and peaceful co-existence.

The speakers also appreciated the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam for an inclusive and plural Pakistan.

