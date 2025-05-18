Pakistan High Commission In Singapore Observes Youm-e-Tashakur
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The High Commission of Pakistan in Singapore commemorated Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) on Sunday, to honor the historic Marka-e-Haq victory and pay tribute to the unwavering courage of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the resilience of the Pakistani people.
Over 60 members of Pakistani community joined the High Commission in paying homage to the valiant Pakistani soldiers and people.
In her address, High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq paid rich tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed Forces in bravely defending the homeland during the recent aggression by Indian forces. She lauded their unwavering commitment and described Pakistan’s response as a remarkable demonstration of strength against unprovoked and misguided military adventurism. High Commissioner briefed the audience on the significance and resounding success of ‘Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ which has not only restored the balance of power in South Asia but also reinforced credible deterrence.
The High Commissioner appreciated the unity of the entire nation, including the diaspora, during the crisis. She highlighted Pakistan’s intense diplomatic efforts to effectively present Pakistan’s case to the international community and in exposing India’s false propaganda to malign Pakistan.
She stressed that Pakistan was committed to peaceful coexistence and only acted in self-defence in a mature, restrained and calibrated manner targeting only military installations. She also briefed the participants on India’s nefarious intent to weaponize water by illegally suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and efforts to destabilize Pakistan by sponsoring terrorism on our soil. She said that the international community must work with Pakistan and India for the settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the core dispute between the two countries, and urge India to comply with its commitment to peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute as prescribed by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
Some community members also expressed their profuse gratitude and pride in the Armed Forces of Pakistan for resolutely defending Pakistan’s sovereignty against unprovoked Indian aggression targeting innocent civilians including women and children.
The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the martyred innocent civilians and Armed Forces personnel and for speedy recovery of the injured.
