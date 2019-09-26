Pakistan High Commission London establishes Emergency Centre

High Commission for Pakistan, London, has established an Earthquake emergency Centre to receive inquires from the kins of Pakistanis and Kashmiris

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :High Commission for Pakistan, London, has established an Earthquake emergency Centre to receive inquires from the kins of Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

A statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here said the earthquake that struck parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on September 24 (Tuesday) has resulted in casualties and material losses.

"We condole the losses of our brethren in Pakistan and Kashmir and sympathise with the affected families", the High Commission statement said.

It added that depending on the nature, the inquiry would be referred to the focal person(s) in the affected areas. "Any other assistance that may be needed in terms of provision of information, welfare of affected people, etc., will also be addressed as far as possible", the High Commission statement said.

It informed that the emergency centre's dedicated number is +44 20 7664 9245.