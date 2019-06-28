Pakistan High Commission to conduct two-day NADRA surgeries in Southhall from June 29

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan High Commission London would conduct National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) surgeries to ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the Pakistani community living in the surrounding areas of London (United Kingdom)

In this regard, the high commission regularly organizes visits of Nadra mobile Registration Team (MRT) to the surrounding areas of London and now would conduct Nadra surgeries in Southhall on June 29 and 30, said a high commission's statement issued here.

To facilitate the Pakistani community, NADRA's MRT will visit the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Center, 101-105 Townsend road UB1 1HE ,Southhall.

The statement said the fee structure of the NADRA services for Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) will be free while a fee of Pound ( 54) will be charged for New Smart NICOP.

The delivery time for the cards will be six to eight weeks.

The PHC statement clarified that there would be no extra charges other than those mentioned above and for any further query, Pakistani community can contact on phone number 02076649246 or Emailnadra.london@phclondon.org