Pakistan High Commission to observe J&K Black Day in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Pakistan High Commission will observe Jammu & Kashmir Black Day on October 27 in London, with arrangements of different events to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A photo exhibition on that date would vividly depict the grave atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK. The images on display would serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing injustice to the Kashmiri people, a press release on Wednesday said.

Following the exhibition, a seminar at 11:30 am would highlight the grave human rights violations endured by the Kashmiri people.

Distinguished speakers would address the audience, emphasizing the need for international attention on the situation and the resolution of the dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Britons, locals and Kashmiri people as well as representatives of human rights organizations and media would be attending the events.

The observance of Jammu & Kashmir Black Day would provide a platform for collective support and action for the people of IIOJK, the High Commission further said in its press release.